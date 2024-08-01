Live Radio
Southern Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 7:45 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.2 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.09.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $6.46 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.26 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SO

