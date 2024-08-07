Sonos: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.7 million…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 23 cents per share.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $397.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $393.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONO

