Sonida Senior Living: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 12, 2024, 8:23 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Monday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $70.2 million in the period.

