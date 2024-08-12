Sonida Senior Living: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Monday reported a loss of $9.8 million in…

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Monday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $70.2 million in the period.

