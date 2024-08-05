Sonic Automotive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $41.2…

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.47 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $3.45 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.55 billion.

