Solventum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Thursday reported profit of $89 million in its…

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Thursday reported profit of $89 million in its second quarter.

The Maplewood, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The health care company posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period.

Solventum expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOLV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOLV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.