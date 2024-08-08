Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Solventum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Solventum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 4:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Thursday reported profit of $89 million in its second quarter.

The Maplewood, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The health care company posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period.

Solventum expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOLV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOLV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up