SolarWinds: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11.1 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11.1 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The provider of information-technology management software posted revenue of $193.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, SolarWinds expects its per-share earnings to range from 24 cents to 26 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $191 million to $196 million for the fiscal third quarter.

SolarWinds expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.04 to $1.08 per share, with revenue ranging from $778 million to $788 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.