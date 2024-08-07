SolarEdge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $130.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $2.31. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.79 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.60 per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $265.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $258.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $290 million.

