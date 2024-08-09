Soho House: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO) on Friday reported a loss of $33.9 million…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO) on Friday reported a loss of $33.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The operator of members-only luxury hotels and clubs under the Soho House brand posted revenue of $305.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $302.7 million.

Soho House expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.