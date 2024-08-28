Smucker: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $185…

On a per-share basis, the Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.44 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.60 to $10 per share.

