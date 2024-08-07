SM Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $210.3 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $210.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.82. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.85 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $634.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $629.6 million.

