Skyward: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $31 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $279.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.7 million.

