SK Telecom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SK Telecom Co. (SKM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $246 million in its second quarter.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.22 billion in the period.

