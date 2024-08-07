SiTime: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.8…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.8 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $43.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41 million.

