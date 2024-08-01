Sirius XM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $316…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $316 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

Sirius XM expects full-year revenue of $8.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIRI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.