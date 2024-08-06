Similarweb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $738,000 in its…

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $738,000 in its second quarter.

The Givatayim, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 3 cents per share.

The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $60.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Similarweb said it expects revenue in the range of $62.5 million to $63 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $246 million to $248 million.

