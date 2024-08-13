Similar Genomics Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.3…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.3 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $8.57 per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $737,000 in the period.

