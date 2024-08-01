Live Radio
Silvercrest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 4:33 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $31 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAMG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

