Silvercorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The mineral miner posted revenue of $72.2 million in the period.

