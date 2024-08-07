Silk Road Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Silk Road Medical Inc. (SILK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.6…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Silk Road Medical Inc. (SILK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $51.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SILK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SILK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.