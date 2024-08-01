Silicon Motion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $30.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $210.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.2 million.

