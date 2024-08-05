Si-Bone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $8.9…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $40 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39 million.

Si-Bone expects full-year revenue in the range of $165 million to $167 million.

