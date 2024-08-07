Shopify: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $171 million. On…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $171 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

