Shoals Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $99.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Shoals Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $105 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $370 million to $400 million.

