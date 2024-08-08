Shift4 Payments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $39.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Center Valley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $827 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $320.6 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $314 million.

