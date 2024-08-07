Shenandoah Telecom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.9 million…

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its second quarter.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and to account for discontinued operations, were 8 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $85.8 million in the period.

