Shake Shack: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $316.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $313.8 million.

