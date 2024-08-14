SFL Corporation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.6 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.6 million in its second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share.

The oil tanker owner and operator posted revenue of $190.9 million in the period.

