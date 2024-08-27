SentinelOne: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Tuesday reported a loss of $69.2…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Tuesday reported a loss of $69.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $198.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $209.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $815 million.

