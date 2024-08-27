Semtech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $170.3 million in…

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $170.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for stock option expense, were 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $215.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Semtech expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 26 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $228 million to $238 million for the fiscal third quarter.

