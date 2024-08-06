Sempra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $725 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $725 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 89 cents per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period.

Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.