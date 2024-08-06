Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Sempra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sempra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 8:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $725 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 89 cents per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period.

Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up