Select Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported profit of $77.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 60 cents.

The hospital and rehabilitation center operator posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period.

Select Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.96 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion.

