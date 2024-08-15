Seelos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.7 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $376,000 in the period.

