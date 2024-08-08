Sealed Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $98.3 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $98.3 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sealed Air expects its per-share earnings to be 67 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.33 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $3.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.2 billion to $5.6 billion.

