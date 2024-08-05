Seadrill: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) on Monday reported profit of $253 million in its…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) on Monday reported profit of $253 million in its second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $3.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 59 cents per share.

The offshore drilling services provider posted revenue of $375 million in the period.

