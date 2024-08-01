Schneider National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $35.3 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of 80 cents to 90 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDR

