ScanSource: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 27, 2024, 8:58 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $16.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The technology products distributor posted revenue of $746.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $77.1 million, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.26 billion.

ScanSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCSC

