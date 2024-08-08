Savers Value: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $9.7…

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The retailer of second-hand merchandise posted revenue of $386.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $393.2 million.

Savers Value expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion.

