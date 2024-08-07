Sarepta Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.5 million.…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $362.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $386.9 million.

