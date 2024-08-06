Sangamo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.1 million…

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.1 million in its second quarter.

The Richmond, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $356,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGMO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.