San Juan Basin Royalty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

