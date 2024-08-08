Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $37.7 million.

The Denton, Texas-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to 45 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $942.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $931.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBH

