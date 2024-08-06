Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.3 million in…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The multimedia company posted revenue of $60.6 million in the period.

