Safety Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Wednesday reported profit of $16.6 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The automobile insurance provider posted revenue of $269.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAFT

