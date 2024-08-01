Sabre: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $69.8 million in…

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $69.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $767.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $750.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sabre said it expects revenue in the range of $775 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $3.05 billion.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SABR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SABR

