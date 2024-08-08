Sabine Royalty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) on Thursday reported profit of $22.1 million in its second…

DALLAS (AP) — Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) on Thursday reported profit of $22.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.51.

The oil and gas property investor posted revenue of $22.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBR

