Sabine Royalty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 3:10 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) on Thursday reported profit of $22.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.51.

The oil and gas property investor posted revenue of $22.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBR

