RXO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7 million in its second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The transportation services provider posted revenue of $930 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $943.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RXO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RXO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.