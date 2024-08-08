Royalty Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $102 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $102 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $537 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $608 million.

