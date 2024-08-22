Ross Stores: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $527.1…

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $527.1 million.

The Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of $1.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.25 billion.

Ross Stores expects full-year earnings to be $6 to $6.13 per share.

