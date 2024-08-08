Rockwell Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Thursday reported profit of $343,000 in its…

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Thursday reported profit of $343,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wixom, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia posted revenue of $25.8 million in the period.

Rockwell Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $95 million to $98 million.

