Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $232 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.71 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.02 billion.

